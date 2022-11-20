Eleanor M. Costello

Eleanor Costello (84), affectionately known by her family as Nana, passed away peacefully November 17, 2022. She died surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 23, 1938, in Fountain Springs, Pennsylvania to Eleanor and William Whalen. She married Robert Costello (Pop) in 1960 and they were married for 62 years, a romance which began at the Costello bar where Pop worked.
Nana is survived by her five children and their spouses: Robert (Lisa), Joseph (Dana), David (Sara), Linda (Craig Erb) and Thomas (Michelle). Nana and Pop also have fourteen grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Gerik, Evan, Kalina, Corinne, Noah, Miranda, Carli, Ryan, Annie, Christopher, Gaby, and Eric, as well as three great-grandchildren: Ashleigh, Ashtin and Lillie James. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her brothers William and Joseph Whalen and her sister Margret McKeon.
Nana was an incredibly accomplished woman. She graduated from St. Agnus's School of Nursing in 1956. She then worked as a school nurse for the School District of Lancaster for over 14 years before choosing to retire. She was active in her church, St. Anthony of Padua, serving in the Eucharistic ministry and regularly attending Mass. Nana later attended St. James. She was active in her community, a value which she instilled into her children and grandchildren.
Nana loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was also active in her personal life, swimming every morning and regularly attending gym classes. She was an inspiration to all at the gym, and her granddaughters struggled to keep up with her three classes a day. Nana was the heart behind the monthly birthday celebrations, yearly reunions, and holiday parties which led to her being referred to as the rock of the Costello family. Her children and grandchildren are impressed and inspired by her strength and determination, especially within her faith and values. Family friends knew Nana as Mrs. C, and, due to the fact that she was the youngest of four, she is called Aunt Babe by her nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The viewing will occur Tuesday the 22nd from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church located at 501 E Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or Sacred Heart Catholic School where many of her children and grandchildren attended. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.