Eleanor Lillian Wilson, 80, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the late William I. Butcher and Evangeline Woods.
Eleanor was member of Bethel AME Church, She was a loving mother, devoted to her family.
She is survived by her son William D. Wilson (Annette); her three sisters, Vivian Ancrum, Anna Gomez and Mary Johnson; her brother William Butcher, Jr.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Eleanor was preceded in death by twin brother Louis Butcher, brother Leroy F. Butcher, and sister Leora Simmons.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Visitation hour starting at 10 a.m. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
