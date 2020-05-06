Eleanor Kathryn "Kay" Minjock, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Charleroi, PA passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by love. Born in North Charleroi, PA she was the daughter of the late John Robert "Jack" and Helen Jean (Harris) Stevenson. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Albert Minjock with whom she shared over 39 beautiful years of marriage.
Kay was a 1969 graduate of Charleroi Area High School.
In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her daughter, Larissa "Lacy" Lilly, Lititz; son, Zachary (Nina) Minjock, Lititz; six grandchildren, her "angels," Rayna, Kayla, Jack, Kate, Ryder, and Alexandra. She is also survived by siblings Nancy (the late Marvin) Greenberg, Chicago, IL; Mark (Lee Ann) Stevenson, Charleroi, PA and John Richard "Rick" Stevenson, Charleroi, PA, and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stevenson. Kay was a devoted wife, mom, and grammy. Her happiest moments were with family and at the beach.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to METAvivor, 1783 Forest Dr., #184, Annapolis, MD 21401 or www.metavivor.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
