Eleanor Joanne Kreider

Eleanor J. "Joanne" Kreider, 88, of Willow Valley Communities, longtime resident of Lancaster County, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care after a lengthy illness. Born in Lampeter Twp., on February 5, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Elam A. and Edna Leigh Kreider.
She graduated from East Lampeter High School where she was involved in many clubs, especially the Secret Sisters. Joanne also enjoyed going to craft shows, the Fulton Theatre and traveling.
Joanne was employed as a Gray Lady at the Community Hospital, and accounting at McMinn Asphalt Co., and was the head of the payroll department at High Steel Structures for many years.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Loretta S. Kreider, and four nieces and one nephew Tanya L. (Douglas) Long, Troy D. (Jo) Kreider, Tia S. (Mike) Truitt, Tina J. (Mike) Maerz and Tara Y. Kreider; eight great-nieces & nephews and several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only brother, Burnell E. Kreider and several aunts & uncles.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Glen at Willow Valley for the exceptional care that was given to Joanne.
She will be laid to rest privately in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery next to her parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com