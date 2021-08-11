Eleanor Howdyshell, 88 of Cornwall, passed away in her home on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born in Cornwall on September 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Harry and Loretta B. (Deitz) Leibig. Eleanor was the wife of the late Melvin T. Howdyshell and the late William G. Beard. Mrs. Howdyshell was retired from Nagles Factory and the school cafeteria. She was a member of the Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children: William G. Beard (Marie), Cornwall; Thomas A. Beard (Sharon), Citrus Heights, CA; Debbie Lambros (Nicholas), Cornwall; Lisa M. Howdyshell (Jen Etkin), Philadelphia; grandchildren: Stacey Valentine, David Beard, Kristin Demucha, Jennifer Smith, Nicholas Lambros, Alexis Sirriannnia; great-grandchildren: Jalyssa, Jianna, Samantha, Sienna, Sara, Sawyer, Nicholas, Jack, Sophia, Melina and Lucas; brother: Leonard Deitz, Cornwall; sister: Shirley Yingst, York; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Cornwall Cemetery. www.rohlandfh.com
A living tribute »