Eleanor Hibshman, 87, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Born in Brecknock Twp., Lancaster County, she was one of 11 children born to the late Joseph and Salome (Gehman) Musser. Eleanor was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Hibshman, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2015.
Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her time to her home and family. She worked for many years as a waitress and hostess at the Blue Ball Town Hall Restaurant, the former Zinn's Diner in Denver, and Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, and she herself was a wonderful cook. She and her husband Donald enjoyed traveling and visited many places all around the world. Eleanor also enjoyed flower gardening. For many years, she attended Berean Bible Church in Ephrata.
Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her children: David L. Hibshman and his wife Patti Jo; Sandra K. Weinhold and her husband Brian; Carol A. Orris and her husband Robert; Debra J. Wickersham and her husband Brian; and Daniel D. Hibshman and his wife Noelle Fortna. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a brother Elmer Musser, and a sister, Elsie Burkhart.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where a viewing will take place from 10 – 11 AM. Interment will follow at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Mission Program at Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com