Eleanor H. Kreider, 85, formerly of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nora (Ibach) Hostetter. She is survived by her loving husband of over 66 years, James G. Kreider.
Eleanor was the co-chair of the flower committee for the Solanco Fair Assoc. for over 35 years. She was a charter member of Farm Women # 31 and an active member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she served as a deaconess and taught Sunday school. Eleanor hosted a Brethren disaster relief fundraiser for over 20 years and volunteered with Solanco Meals-on-Wheels.
One of Eleanor's greatest joys was flower gardening. She was known for her beautiful flower beds and baking delicious cakes and pastries. She also cherished time spent with her family. The Kreider family would like to thank the caring staff at Willow Valley Retirement Community for their loving and exceptional care of Eleanor over the last several years.
In addition to her husband, Eleanor is survived by 3 children: Cynthia, wife of Ken Siegrist of Peach Bottom; Tom, husband of Kathie Kreider of Quarryville; and Pam, wife of Dave Felpel of Strasburg. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Dustin, Kandace, Zachary, and Sarah; great-grandchildren: Quinn, A.J., and Tommy; and siblings: Ralph Hostetter, Don Hostetter, and Ruthie Hollinger. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings.
A memorial service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-4 p.m. Traditional interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box, 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Solanco Fair Assoc. P.O. Box #4, Quarryville PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
Browse »