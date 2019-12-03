Eleanor G. (Jenkins) Lancaster, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. Born Wednesday, October 19, 1932 in Cromwell, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary "Emma" (Whitsel) Jenkins. She was the wife of Clarence E. Lancaster who passed away in November 2017.
Eleanor loved going to the family cabin in Union County. She will be remembered most as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by five sons: Thomas, Michael, Daniel, and wife Debra; Richard and wife Jodi; and Randy and wife Lou Ann; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She also had seven sisters and four brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Goods Mennonite Cemetery, 4374 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
