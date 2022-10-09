Eleanor Flory

Eleanor Irene Flory, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday October 5, 2022. She was the wife of the late Daniel M. Flory for over 70 years, who left us in 2019. Eleanor was the daughter of the late W. Lewis and Elsie Morrison.
She will be missed by her daughters, Sharon, wife of John Kurtz; and Sheila, wife of the late Barry Rhoads. Eleanor is also survived by two granddaughters, Kristi Wife of John Prime; and Kimberly, wife of Jack Clark, three great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Jeremy and Kellie, and one great-great-grandson, Carter.
Eleanor was a homemaker and volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital for over 50 years.
At Eleanor's request there will be no services.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care, St. John's Herr Estate, and Spang Crest of Luthercare for their caring services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangement by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,