Eleanor E. Werst, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Brethren Village in Lititz. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late D. Ker Endslow, Sr. and Margaret K. (Hipple) Endslow. Eleanor was the beloved wife of J. Leroy Werst, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage on August 16th.
Eleanor graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught for several years before devoting her time to her home and raising a family. She enjoyed music, painting, decorating cakes, reading, sewing and knitting. She also loved to travel and go camping. Over the years, she served as a tour guide of Lancaster County, and taught cake decorating for Sears. Eleanor was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, and served as Worthy Matron from 1962-1963. She was also a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where she was the founder of the Nursery School, and was a founding member of the adult Bell Choir. Eleanor considered her greatest accomplishment her four wonderful children. She considered her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her true gifts from God.
Along with her husband, Eleanor is survived by four children: Karen W. Horning and her husband Michael of Lititz; James L. Werst and his wife Sharon of Lancaster; Nancy J. Lust and her husband Michael of Phoenix, AZ; and Debra A. Templeton and her husband Jim of Lancaster. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Michelle, Scott, Timothy, Janelle, Stephen, Craig, Paige, Nicollette and Phil; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta Hittinger and her husband Richard of Lansdale; and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, D. Ker Endslow, Jr. and his wife Joan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Highland Presbyterian Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Highland Park Campmeeting & Youth Camp, 415 Highland Park Road, Sellersville, PA 18960. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com