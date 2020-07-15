Eleanor E. Trimble, 84, of Pequea, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Lebanon County she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Madlem) Reich. She was the beloved wife of Benjamin Franklin Trimble who passed away in 1978.
Eleanor was a faithful member of the Spirit of Mercy Fellowship in Peach Bottom, PA. In her free time Eleanor could be found outside in her garden tending to her plants. She also enjoyed making pillows and blankets for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Benjamin Trimble, of Drumore, Willis Trimble, husband of Wendy, of Drumore, John Trimble, husband of Kay, of Pequea, and Robert Trimble, husband of Valerie, of Holtwood. Eleanor is also survived by a brother, Donald Reich, a daughter-in-law Diane Trimble, 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by seven siblings and one grandson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 19, at the Refton Fire Company, 99 Church St., Refton, PA 17568, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family an online condolence please visit: CremationPA.com