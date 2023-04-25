Eleanor E. Butler

On March 27, 2023, Eleanor E. (Schoeller) Butler, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Eleanor was born on May 19, 1939, to Henry and Esther (Cooke) Schoeller. She grew up in Woodbury, NJ and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1958. Eleanor, a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, graduated from Gettysburg College in 1962. On June 16, 1962, Eleanor married her high school sweetheart and fellow Gettysburg graduate, Lance H. Butler. Together they raised three children, Kristen, Heather, and Lance, Jr. Above all else, Eleanor took pride in and adored her three grandchildren, Nathaniel Butler, Chase Butler, and Samantha Tessier. Eleanor is also survived by her brothers John and Ralph, their spouses, and their children as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor brought her love of literature, Shakespeare, and nature to 8th graders for over 40 years. She taught at Woodbury High School in Woodbury, NJ, the Hillel Academy in Fairfield, CT, and her beloved Charles F. Patton Middle School in Unionville, PA.
Per Eleanor's wishes, although she loved to throw a party, she requested that there be no funeral services; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks you to consider a donation in her memory to the Compassionate Care Fund at Masonic Village Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated nursing staff, social workers, therapists, and doctors at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown for the exceptional care both Eleanor and Lance received during their time at the Village. We also thank Sheetz Funeral Home for their support and guidance. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.