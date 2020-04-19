Eleanor D. Weidenhammer (Ducky), 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe and Phebe (Passmore) Duckworth. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late James A. Weidenhammer, and they shared 40 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2013.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Eleanor attended business school and went on to work as the Secretary to the President of Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, retiring after almost 30 years of service. Eleanor traveled the world and enjoyed capturing her travels with her photography skills. After getting married and moving to Poughkeepsie, NY, she continued to travel the world with her husband Jim and toured extensively with his and their love of steam cars. She volunteered her time at the Vassar Hospital, at the Childrens Home in Poughkeepsie, where she also served as a Board Director, and she was also involved with the Dutchess County Historical Society. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Eleanor is survived by her nephew, James P. Duckworth and his wife Debra C. of Ephrata. Also surviving are four great-nieces: Victoria Pipher, Jennifer Diehl, Kelley Scheirer, and Vanessa Meyer; and thru marriage, niece Nancy Goodyear, CA, Christopher Smith, TX, and Curtis Smith, NY; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased in death by her brother, James Monroe Duckworth.
Due to the unfortunate events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, services for Eleanor will be private at the convenience of the family. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Eleanor's memory be made to the Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »