Eleanor Borders, 94, of Willow Street, PA passed away September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born to the late Abner and Blanche Woodward of Wilmington, DE.
She graduated in 1946 from Wilmington Friends school and went on to earn a bachelor's degree at the University of Delaware. She was a secretary for DuPont Company, People's Bank and Trust, and E. Wm. Architects. INC.
Eleanor was active in her church work, and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an exceptionally talented pianist who played for the Wilmington Opera Society, the Drexel Hill Senior Center, and participated as background music for auctions and was an organist for her church. She spent 36 years teaching the art to many students. She loved music and found enjoyment in sewing and traveling.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Lilley of Collingdale; and her grandchildren, Jennifer Stonage and David Paytas. Along with her parents she is proceeded in her passing by her daughter Christina Kay Lilley and grandson Michael Paytas.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Family invites guests for a service at 11 AM with a luncheon to follow.
