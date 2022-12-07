Eleanor Barr

Eleanor "Ellie" Stauffer Adair Barr, 89, of Lititz and formerly of Manheim, Ephrata and Akron, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Neffsville, she was the daughter of the late M. Kenneth and Laura Todd Stauffer. She was the loving wife of the late William A. Barr who died in 2006 and her first husband, the late C. Robert Adair who died in 1998. Ellie retired from the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. She was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schoeneck and a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Ellie was also a member of the Manheim Historical Society. She loved riding horses and volunteered at the Lancaster County Therapeutic Riding Program. Ellie had a love for the outdoors and was an avid football fan.
Surviving are two siblings, Marion Shelley and Bernice Kline, a sister-in-law, Joanne Stauffer, two brothers-in-law, Clifford Keith and Kenneth Kline; two step-children, David Barr and Alison Miller; four step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings, J. Lloyd Stauffer, Carl Stauffer and Anetta Keith.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ellie's Memorial service at Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ellie's memory to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com