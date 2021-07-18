Eleanor Anne (Scheipe) Gould, formerly of Hershey, passed away on July 16, 2021, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She was born October 27, 1925, in Reading and was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Minnich) Scheipe. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Walter Gould and her siblings, Robert, Margaret, and Walter Scheipe.
Eleanor grew up in Tremont and moved to Pottsville for her senior year in high school. She loved the town of Pottsville where she made many lifelong friendships. She ventured to Peirce College in Philadelphia for a degree as an executive secretary, a profession that she enjoyed for many years. Eleanor met Joe Gould during his service from the Army Air Corps during World War II. They were married in October 1945, living in Florida and Virginia before settling in Hershey. She proudly worked for 30 years as the Executive Secretary to the President and CEOs of Hershey Foods until her retirement in 1988. In addition to her career at Hershey Foods, she was a devoted, loving mother to two daughters. She loved being a mother, grandmother of four granddaughters and care giver for her younger sister, Margaret. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hershey where she served in many volunteer capacities.
Eleanor was a spelling champion who effortlessly won Scrabble games. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle and Mah Jong with her church friends and Linden Road neighbors. When she resided at Masonic Village, she enjoyed Bingo and music programs. Eleanor's smile and laugh made her blue eyes sparkle when she spoke with family or friends.
Celebrating her rich and blessed life are daughters, Deborah Stover (Thomas) of Landisville and Pamela Ditzler (Craig) of Hummelstown; granddaughters, Tara Beitzel, Melissa Sasso, Ashley Pheasant and Abigail Pierce; great-grandsons, Casey and Conner Pheasant, Bennett Sasso and Finn Beitzel, and great-granddaughters, Anna Pheasant and Emma Sasso. Her extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins brought her joy.
A service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hershey. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service. Burial will be in the Hershey Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.