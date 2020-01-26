Elanor J. Eckert, 89, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community where she had resided since April 2019. She was the wife of the late George W. Eckert, Jr. with whom she was married for 67 years until his death in 2017. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Krushinski Horn.
Eleanor retired after many years of service from the office of the Harold E. Smith Company, Lancaster. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. She will be remembered by her family as a vibrant loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to dance and being in the company of her family and friends.
Elanor is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. Henry; son-in law, Gregory K. Wagner husband of Vicki; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Horn and his wife Rita. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy J. Wagner and siblings, John and Cletus Horn, Julia Divet and M. Ruth Shenberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass. Kindly omit flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Our lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
