Elam Stoltzfus Fisher, 70, of Lebanon, PA, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at a hospital in Great Falls, MT. He is survived by his wife Lydia to whom he was married for 52 years; his three children: Katie Mast (James) of Myerstown, PA, Rachel Bates (Eugene) of Lebanon, PA, and Paul Fisher (Susan) of Great Falls, MT; his brothers Benuel Fisher (Mary), Amos Fisher (Katie), Eli Fisher (Lizzie), all of Schaefferstown, PA; and his sisters Katie Kauffman (Emmanuel) of Myerstown, PA and the late Hannah Stoltzfus (Dan) of New York.
Born in Schaefferstown, PA, on June 24th, 1951, Elam was the son of the late Amos S. and Lydia (Stoltzfus) Fisher. As a young boy he grew up on a farm, got married, and worked as an installer for Kountry Kraft Kitchens. He managed his own farm for a number of years, then served as foreman at Shepherd's Fold Work Projects for 10 years. He was a disaster relief field coordinator for 8 years. For the past 14 years he worked in the RV transportation industry.
His greatest joy was helping others. He was a kind and caring person loved by so many. He was a hero to his ten grandchildren: Bobby, Taylor, Lonnie, Victoria, Lindsay, Kyle, Kayla, Lavon, Tyler, and Veronica and great-grandchildren Montana and Owen. You could find him enjoying games with the children and grandchildren, and he loved all the outdoor activities.
He leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his one-of-a-kind personality. He never met a stranger. He lived a full life by traveling extensively and lived in Lebanon, PA, Phoenix, AZ, and Great Falls, MT, equally each year.
There will be a viewing from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17th, 2022. Funeral and graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18th. All events will be at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown, PA.
