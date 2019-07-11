Elam R. Hoover, 79, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in New Holland to the late Benjamin F., Jr. and Susan (Reiff) Hoover and was the husband of Nora H. Hoover.
He was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. Elam was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anna Mae Hoover of Akron, Eleanor M., wife of Jay Paul Zimmerman of Ephrata, Gladys M., wife of Lloyd N. Sensenig of Shiloh, OH, Alta M., wife of Lynford Weaver of Pine Grove, Elam Ray Hoover of Ephrata, Marlene M., wife of Bernell Newswanger of Akron; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings, Anna Martin of Newville, Lizzie, wife of Mervin Weaver of East Earl, Aaron, husband of Elsie (Sensenig) Hoover of Lititz, Martha, wife of George Horst of Ephrata, Ella, wife of Aaron Garman of PennYan, NY, Alta, wife of Clarence Garman of Narvon, Henry, husband of Anna (Nolt) Hoover of New Holland; sister-in-law, Katie Hoover of New Holland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susanne M. Hoover; two sons, Wilmer M. and Harold M. Hoover; a grandson, Andre Kade Newswanger; siblings, Mary, John, Paul, Emma, Lena Esther and Amos.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at the late residence, 166 Fairmount Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, at 9 am, at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 am, from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.