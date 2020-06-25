Elam P. Bollinger, 98, of Manheim, PA, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Born March 17, 1922, in the township of Clay, PA, he was a son of the late Abram E. and Mae (Palm) Bollinger.
Elam was married to Irene S. Brubaker who predeceased him on October 22, 2019. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Howard and Ray Bollinger, a sister Arlene Good, and one great-grandchild.
Elam is survived by children, Donald Lee, married to Gloria (Havrilla), Woodstock, GA; Darryl Lynn, married to Ruby (Ginder), Elizabethtown, PA; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Elam and his wife operated a dairy farm in East Hempfield Township. He was active in both local and state Holstein associations. He was a 4-H leader for many years. After retiring from farming, he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction in Manheim, for 23 years. He was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Brickerville, PA.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville, PA on Tuesday, June 30 at 2 p.m.
Those in attendance at the cemetery are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing practices and wear masks.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page.
A recorded replay of the funeral service will be available after the service on the Tribute Wall of Elam's obituary page on gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Hwy, Lititz, PA 17543.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com