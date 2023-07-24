Elam M. Horning, 82, of Leola, entered into eternal rest at home on July 22, 2023 after a brief illness.
He was born on August 11, 1940 to the late Aaron W. and Esther M. (Martin) Horning.
He was the husband of Mabel S. (Snyder) Horning, with whom he shared sixty-one years of marriage.
He was a member of Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife; four sons, Harold (Luella) Horning of Plymouth, OH, Mervin (Eileen) Horning of Choteau, MT, James (Dorcas) Horning of Cashton, WI, and Elam Jr. (Ruthie) Horning of Leola, PA; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lena Nolt; and his brother-in-law, Mahlon Sauder.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Nelson and Warren; two sisters, Lydia (Aaron) Sauder and Emma (Mahlon) Sauder; two brothers-in-law, Aaron Sauder and Menno Nolt; and one great-grandson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM, at Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA 17540, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. A viewing will be held at the late home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
The family would like to thank Elam's caregivers and Compassus Hospice Care nurses for their kind and compassionate care.
Groff High Eckenroth Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »