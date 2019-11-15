Elam M. Esch, age 60, of 366 Cinder Road, New Providence, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was the husband of Annie S. Stoltzfus Esch He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Jacob S. and Arie Blank Esch. He was a member of the Old Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 sons and 5 daughters: Jacob husband of Sadie Beiler Esch of Quarryville, Isaac husband of Elsie Beiler Esch of New Providence, Emanuel husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Esch of Quarryville, Stephen husband of Annie Smucker Esch of Holtwood, Lavina wife of Josiah Ebersol of New Providence, Amos husband of Katie Miller Esch of Strasburg, Paul husband of Annie King Esch of Holtwood, Lydia, Elam Jr., Saloma, Amanda, David, Annie, and Samuel Esch all at home, 13 grandchildren, 6 brothers and 8 sisters: John husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Esch, David husband of Elizabeth Beiler Esch both of New Providence, Fannie wife of Isaac Stoltzfus of WI, Paul husband of Lizzie Beiler Esch of MO, Jacob husband of Lizzie Zook Esch of Allenwood, Anna wife of John Stoltzfus of KY, Malinda wife of John King of Peach Bottom, Miriam wife of Daniel King of Oxford, Mary wife of Stephen King of New Providence, Elmer husband of Malinda Esh Esch of KY, Benjamin husband of Miriam Zook Esch of New Providence, Lydia wife of Jacob Fisher, Amanda wife of Daniel Stoltzfus both of Kirkwood, Arie wife of Benuel Stoltzfoos of Delta, a step-father: Benuel F. Esh of Peach Bottom, 13 Esh step brothers and sisters: Sarah wife of Stephen Stoltzfoos, Susie wife of John Blank both of Delta, John husband of Rachel Fisher Esh, Daniel husband of Lizzie King Esch both of Peach Bottom, Rachel wife of Aaron Stoltzfus of KY, Isaac husband of Annie Glick Esh, Omar husband of Sarah King Esh, Daniel husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Esh, Benuel husband of Emma Fisher Esh, Mary wife of Levi King all of Peach Bottom, Naomi wife of Henry Fisher of Kinzers, Jonas husband of Barbara Glick Esh, and Amos husband of Mary Beiler Esh both of Drumore,. He was preceded in death by a step-brother, a step-sister, and a granddaughter.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 366 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, November 16th at 9 a.m. with interment in the Providence Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.