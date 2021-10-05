Elam L. Martin, 88, a resident of Fairmount Homes transitioned to Heaven on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was married to Cathryn M. Good Martin for 63 years. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Amos O. and Annie G. Landis Martin.
Elam was the owner of Twin Valley Furniture in Churchtown, PA and was an expert carpet and flooring installer. He was a member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church.
Surviving besides his wife are six sons, Kenneth married to Esther Kurtz Martin of Denver, Karl married to Dolores Musser Martin of Bowmansville, Elam, Jr. married to Irene Good Martin of Stevens, LeRoy married to Anna Martin Martin of Ephrata, Ivan Ray married to Anna Mary Musser Martin of Bowmansville, and George married to Jody Weaver Martin of Port Royal; three daughters, Anna Frances of Denver, Arlene Fay married to Randy Fox of Denver, and Mary Suzanne married to Jeffrey Musser of Terre Hill; 33 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd L. Martin of Memphis, MO; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Martin of Ephrata; a brother-in-law, Martin Weaver of Denver, and a Fresh-Air daughter, Michelle Sampson of NY. He was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for the wonderful care they provided to Elam.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 8, at 2:00 PM at the Blue Ball Mennonite Church, 143 Ewell Road, Blue Ball, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
