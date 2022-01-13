Elam L. Beiler, 51, of 450 Walnut Run Rd., Strasburg, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of John L. and Anna S. Lapp Beiler of Strasburg. Elam was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: his siblings, Michael married to Kathyrn Fisher Beiler, Strasburg, Sadie Beiler, at home, David married to Mary Beiler Beiler, Quarryville; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
