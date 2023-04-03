Elam K. Riehl, age 66, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Danita Beitzel Riehl for nearly 39 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Aaron S. and Katie Kauffman Riehl.
Elam attended Keystone Church and was a member of the former Bart Mennonite Church. He drove truck for Turkey Hill Dairy for 29 years before retiring. He enjoyed running competitively, running in 25 marathons, including the Boston Marathon 5 times, muscle and old cars, going to car shows, landscaping, Philadelphia sports, and cheesesteaks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 siblings: Elizabeth, wife of David King of Ronks, Omar, husband of Rose Koerner Riehl of Goshen, IN, Priscilla, wife of Michael Bahn, Edna Quay, both of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron S. Riehl, Jr.
Funeral service will take place at Keystone Church, 20 Harristown Road, Paradise on Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charlie Walter officiating. Interment will be in the Bart Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a greeting time at the church on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
