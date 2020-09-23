Elam K. Beiler, 69, of 901 S. Railroad St., Myerstown, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Jonas S. and Mary K. King. He was the husband of Barbara Zook Beiler. He was a laborer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Martha wife of Joseph King of Rebersburg, Daniel husband of Sarah Lapp Beiler of Bethel, David Beiler at home, Jonas husband of Ruth Lapp Beiler of Richland, Maryann wife of Rueben King, Sara Jane wife of David Miller, Elam, Jr. husband of Naomi Fisher Beiler, Nancy wife of Jonas Stoltzfus all of Myerstown; 41 grandchildren; siblings, Mattie Stoltzfus of Paradise, Enos husband of Rachel Beiler of Kirkwood, Susie Smucker of Paradise, John husband of Elizabeth Beiler of Ronks, Rebecca wife of John Stoltzfus of Bart, Sylvia wife of John Stoltzfus of Paradise, Jonas husband of Gurtrude Beiler of Muncy, Mary wife of Leroy King of Gordonville, Benjamin husband of Rachel Beiler of Honey Brook and Stephen husband of Barbara Beiler of Ronks. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Beiler and a stillborn sister.
The funeral will be private with the interment in Lapp Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
