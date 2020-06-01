Elam J. Beiler, age 58, of 383 Springville Road, Quarryville, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was the husband of Emma E. Blank Beiler. He was born in Paradise, son to the late Elam H. and Katie Beiler Beiler. He is a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Amos B. husband of Hannah Stoltzfus Beiler of Holtwood, Elam H. Beiler at home, Aaron B. husband of Sadie Esh Beiler of Quarryville, Elmer B. husband of Rachel Esh Beiler of Strasburg, Melvin J. Beiler at home, 4 siblings: Aaron husband of Susie Fisher Beiler of Paradise, Annie wife of Jacob Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Barbara wife of Henry Esh of Bird In Hand, Naomi wife of Christ King of Paradise, a brother in law, Aaron Stoltzfus husband of Annie King Stoltzfus and the late Betsie Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by 2 children: Christian B. And Katie B. Beiler and a brother Christ Beiler.
A funeral service will be private with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
