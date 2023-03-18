Elam H. Zimmerman, 82, of 95 California Road, Narvon, PA died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at home.
Born in Bareville, he was the son of the late Aaron R. and Minnie (Hoover) Zimmerman. He was the husband of the late Esther M. (Shirk) Zimmerman who died July 2013.
Elam was a retired farmer and harness maker. He was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are 11 children, Alta Zimmerman of Narvon, Anna Mae wife of Paul Zimmerman of KY, Harvey husband of Anita Zimmerman of KY, Lucy wife of Phares Shirk of KY, Erma wife of Lawrence Zimmerman of KY, Aaron husband of Elva Zimmerman of KY, Etta wife of Christian Zimmerman of NY, Esther Zimmerman of Narvon, Ruth wife of Jason Zimmerman of KY, John Ivan husband of Suetta Zimmerman of Narvon, Verna wife of Earl Ray Nolt of NY; 71 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; seven siblings, Eli husband of Mabel Zimmerman of OH, Ivan husband of Ida Zimmerman of Ephrata, Aaron husband of Ruth Zimmerman of Newville, Edwin husband of Barbara Zimmerman of Narvon, Cora wife of the late Maynard Kilmer of MO, Elizabeth Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Ella Mae wife of Elvin Hoover of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by a brother John Jacob and sisters, Vera and Alice Zimmerman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 20, at 9:30 A.M. at the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Narvon, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the home of John Ivan Zimmerman, 128 California Road, Narvon, of Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »