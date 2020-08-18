Elam G. Shelly, 91, of Mount Joy, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late Abram H. and Minnie Ginder Shelly. Most recently, Elam worked for Manheim Central School District in Food Service as a delivery person. He assisted with music at his church, enjoyed performing and loved to play the organ, piano, and guitar. Elam was an avid gardener who loved to read and cook.
Surviving are four sisters, Alta G., Della G. Shelly, both of Lititz, Caroline G. Shelly, of Mount Joy and Joan G. Kutz, of Portland, OR. Preceding him in death are two brothers, Harold G. and Abraham G. Shelly, and three sisters, Elva G., Ida G., Verna G. Shelly, a brother-in-law, Cecil Kutz and a sister-in-law, Sharon L. Shelly.
Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
