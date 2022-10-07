Elam Elser Ginder, Jr., 71, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his hunting camp in Clinton County.
He was the husband of Barbara A. (Walters) Ginder, Ephrata. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Lorraine E. (Weidman) Ginder and Elam Elser Ginder, Sr.
Elser (Pop) retired from Gold Rush Inc. in April 2022. He was an avid hunter, loved the cabin and camaraderie he shared with The Stonehill Redeye Tallywaggers, enjoyed fishing, loved spending breakfasts with his sisters, and cherished every moment he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his darling great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife, Elam is survived by four children, Joy C., wife of John A. Fritz of Mohnton, Brandy L., wife of Martin P. Hyeman of Mohnton, Shawn R., husband of Lori B. Hersh of Denver, Heather J., wife of Michael C. Brechtlein of Reinholds; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; four sisters, Judy Lorraine, wife of the late Paul H. Martin of Lititz, Theresa Jean, wife of Larry Donley of Lititz, Darlene June, wife of Dennis Hess of Lititz, and Carol Ann, wife of the late Michael Miller of Loganton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Elser and a sister, Mary Jane Weinhold.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron followed by a time of sharing and a prayer. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
