Elam E. Lapp, age 94, of 18 Shady Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rachel Stoltzfus Lapp who passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born in Gordonville, son of the late Amos L. & Lydia Esch Lapp. In his early years he was a farmer. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Rebecca S. wife of the late Christian B. King of Christiana, Lydia S. wife of Amos R. Miller of Christiana, 11 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Sylvia Lapp of Gordonville, Anna wife of Isaac King of Oxford, John husband of the late Lydia King Lapp of Loganton, PA, Aaron husband of Mattie Stoltzfus Lapp of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Amos husband of Rebecca Ebersole Lapp of Gordonville, Melvin Lapp, Rebecca Petersheim, and Mary King.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery.
