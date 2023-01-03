Elam E. King, 76, of 905 Valley Rd., Quarryville passed away, Jan. 1, 2023 at home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late David and Sarah Esh King. He was the husband of Sadie E. King King. A retired dairy farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: ten children, Jacob married to Rebecca Stoltzfus King, Quarryville, Amos married to Barbara Lapp King, Strasburg, David married to Verna Fisher King, Paradise, Chester married to Elizabeth Beiler King, Narvon, Elizabeth married to David King, Lancaster, Elam Jr. married to Sadie Smucker King, Lloyd married to Lillian Beiler King, both Honey Brook, Mary married to Joseph Blank, Jr., Gap, Alvin married to Mary Jane Riehl King, Shamokin, Sadie married to Jesse Fisher, Klingerstown; 74 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lizzie (Henry Stoltzfus), Sylvia (Omar Petersheim), Sarah (Stephen Fisher); sisters-in-law, Nancy (John Fisher), Lizzie (Joel Glick), Malinda (Christ Miller), Annetta King. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, David Matthew Blank; brothers, John, Bennie, David, Ephraim and Amos; sisters, Rebecca Beiler, Malinda King.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's Leola
