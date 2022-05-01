Elam Beiler Fisher, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2022 at Kadema Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was the husband of the late Bernice LaRue (Krick) Fisher, who passed away Jun. 24, 2016.
Elam, a son of the late Samuel and Mary (Beiler) Fisher, was born in Leacock Twp., Lancaster. He is survived by a son, Jeffrey Lee Fisher; a daughter, Wendy Kay, wife of Dennis DeYong; two grandchildren, Ashley and Ryan; and five brothers, Benuel, Samuel, Melvin, Omar, Leroy Fisher; and a sister, Suvilla King. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Amos and Jonas.
He was an Army Veteran and the owner and operator of the Deerskin Place in Ephrata.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Pleasant View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
