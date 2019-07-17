Elam B. Zook, 30, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Stephen R. and Lena Beiler Zook of Ephrata. He was a carpenter and did missionary work. He attended Forgiven Worship Center.
Besides his parents, he is survived by; siblings, Samuel B. husband of Rose Anna King Zook of Kinzers, Sylvia B. wife of Melvin J. Beiler of New Holland, Anna B. wife of Melvin King of Manheim, Fannie B. Zook of Gordonville, Mary B. Zook of New Holland and John R. husband of Katie Allyger Zook of Denver.
The funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:00 am EST at the home of Stephen and Lena Zook, 215 Frysville Road, Ephrata. Interment will be in Stoltzfus Cemetery. Followed by a memorial service (also on Friday) at Forgiven Worship Center, 325 W. Main St., New Holland at 7:00 pm DST. Furman's – Leola