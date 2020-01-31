Elam B. Stoltzfus, age 70, of 1279 Noble Road, Christiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Naomi K. Miller Stoltzfus. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Andrew K. and Katie Beiler Stoltzfus. Elam was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters: Sadie M. Stoltzfus, Anna Mary Stoltzfus, both of Christiana, 7 siblings: Abram B. husband of Katie Lapp Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Anna M. wife of Amos King of Shippensburg, Rebecca B. wife of Henry Lapp, Jeff B. husband of Linda King Stoltzfus, Andrew K. husband of Rachel Kauffman Stoltzfus, Rachel B. wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus, all of Kirkwood, Katie B. wife of Ammon Zook of Honey Brook.
Funeral service will take place TODAY, January 31 at the home of Daniel Stoltzfus, 1265 Noble Road, Christiana, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
