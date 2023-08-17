Elam B. Rutt, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Ephrata to the late John N. and Lydia M. (Burkholder) Rutt and was the husband of the late Joann (Martin) Rutt, who passed away in 2021.
Elam worked as a farmer.
Elam is survived by seven children, Kenneth L., husband of Marilyn H. (Wenger) Rutt of Lititz, Norma Jean, wife of Arnold H. Hahn of Middleburg, Marlin R., husband of Jeanette H. (Burkholder) Rutt of Lititz, Stanley D., husband of Ilene B. (Weaver) Rutt of Denver, Michael L. Rutt of Ephrata, Beth L, wife of Linford Musser of Myerstown, Diane R., wife of Linford Wenger of Leola; a son-in-law, Aaron R. Zimmerman; thirty-eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Leah B., wife of Clair Zimmerman of Ephrata, Luella B., wife of Glenn Zimmerman of Lebanon, Frances B., wife of Phares Musser of Newmanstown and Marlene B., wife of the late Marlin Martin of Myerstown.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia M. (Rutt) Zimmerman and four siblings, Anna B. Zimmerman, Ervin B. Rutt, Alverta B. Burkholder and Earl B. Rutt.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Middle Creek Mennonite Fellowship Center, 520 PA-897, Reinholds, PA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9:30 AM at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 E. Meadow Valley Rd., Ephrata with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
