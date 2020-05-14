Elam B. Riehl passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Born in Gap, the son of the late Jonathan and Barbara (Beiler) Riehl, Elam was the loving husband of Katie B. Stoltzfoos Riehl who died in 2004. He was a member of Honey Brook Community Church.
Surviving him are 4 daughters and 2 sons. Naomi (Eli) Stoltzfus, Leola; Barbara (Raymond) Fisher, Gap; Verna Fisher, wife of the late Elvin Fisher, Warsaw NY; Fannie (Mark) Fisher, Gordonville; Sam (Lena) Riehl, Gap; Marvin (Sadie) Riehl, Gap. He also has 32 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his 4 brothers: John, Elmer, Leroy, and Aquilla as well as 2 sisters: Fannie King and Rebecca Stoltzfus. Also predeceasing him are a grandson, Josiah Elam Riehl, and a great-grandson, Jackson Wade Fisher.
Due to public health guide lines, services for Elam will be private. Interment will be in the West Haven Amish Mennonite Church Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's – Leola
