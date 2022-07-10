Elaine Z. Kresh, 78, a former resident of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown since 2016, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her daughter's home in Lancaster, following a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was a very brave and resilient person in the face of adversity and was an inspiration to others.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the youngest child of eight born to the late Louis N. and Emelia (Forcier) Lescault. Elaine was the loving wife of the late John A. Kresh, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing in May 2021.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Elaine devoted her time to her home and family. In earlier years, she served as a Church Camp Counselor and a Girl Scout Leader. Before moving to Masonic Village, she and her late husband were members of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata where she sang on the Hope Church Choir. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite hobby was counted cross-stitching. Additionally, she was an artistic person who had a great talent for decorating, arranging flowers, crocheting, knitting, and painting ceramics.
Elaine is survived by three daughters: Rebecca "Becky" A. Kresh-Sayeg and her husband Sohail of Lancaster; Amanda E. Hipple and her husband Ronald of Tunnel Hill, GA, and Sarah E. Kresh and her partner Christina Polis of Milford, DE; a grandson, Robert E. Wolfe, III, and his wife Nina of Alaska; and a great-granddaughter, Evie Rose Wolfe. She was preceded in death by sisters Yvonne Rugg, Lilianne Pioli, Jeanette Pratt and Ann Asermely, and brothers Louis, Ernest and Armand Lescault.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Elaine will be laid to rest with her husband and his extended family at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem, PA. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »