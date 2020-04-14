Elaine Vera Jones, 69

Pennsylvania resident Elaine V. Jones, was called home to Heaven in the early hours on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from her home in Lancaster, PA. Her final days were spent in comfort and surrounded by her family.
At her request, no service will be held.
Mrs. Jones was born October 15, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA to William Hughes and Vera Tell. A Bookkeeper by trade, her first job was always as a devoted Mother to her three children. Her hobbies included cross-stitching, scrapbooking, painting ceramics, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, William Jones of Lancaster, PA; her sister, Linda Digugluelmo of Glenmoore, PA; her cousin, Michael Maristch of Lancaster, PA; her three children and spouses, Robert and Patti Breves of Burlington, NJ, Shawn and Karen Goodwin of Chesapeake, VA, and Elizabeth and Dexter Johnson of Sewell, NJ; and 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her sister, Freda Baszczowski of Hamilton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
