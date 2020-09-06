Elaine Suzanne (Strause) Brubaker, 75, of Lititz, passed away on September 2, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital due to cancer. Born on August 4, 1945, in the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. She was the daughter of the late Elmer S., Jr., and Jeanne M. (Swartz) Strause.
A graduate of Gov. Mifflin High School in Shillington, PA, class of 1963, Elaine was a medical secretary at the Reading Hospital until shortly after she wed John K. Brubaker, Jr. in February 1965. Together they had two sons, John K. Brubaker III, and Mark E. Brubaker.
In the fall of 1975, Elaine's husband transferred to Lancaster with Bell Telephone and the family moved to the Lititz area where gardening, home decorating, freezing and canning food and growing flowers became a major part of her life.
Elaine became the first Block Watch Captain in Warwick Township after some petty burglaries and "peeping Tom" incidences were brought to police attention. She also became active in youth drug prevention efforts in Warwick School District in 1980 helping establish Warwick Drug and Alcohol Action Group. WDAAG became involved with the Chemical People movement initiated by WITF PBS to raise awareness of drug activity adversely affecting the youth in their broadcasting area.
After many years of volunteer work in the drug and alcohol field, Elaine attended Alvernia College to study in the field of addictions while minoring in communications.
Inheriting a love of travel from her parent's example, she valued vacations with her husband and family to shores up and down the east coast of the United States from Lubec, ME to St. Augustine, FL. Sharing her husband's love of history led to several trips to Williamsburg, VA, Charlestown, SC, and Chattanooga, TN.
Elaine felt fortunate to be able to travel to Europe in the summer of 2001 to tour castles, cathedrals, and gardens in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland with a group of fellow gardeners and history buffs. After training to volunteer for Lancaster's Contact Telephone Helpline in 1993, she retired from the 24-hour helpline in 2013.
Elaine grew up in the Evangelical United Brethren Church that eventually merged with the Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir from the age of 8 until 18 years old. In 1992 she and John became members of the Trinity E.C. Church in Lititz where Elaine volunteered as coordinator of Trinity Loving Care from 1993-2003. Feeling Jesus led her all the way, she was grateful.Thanks be to God. Psalm 23 was a favorite.
Surviving is her husband of 55 years, a son, Mark E. of Coatesville, sister, J. Renee wife of Roger Alley, Knoxville, TN, brother, Delvin T. Strause of Reading, PA, and sister-in-law, Lynne E. Brubaker, Coatesville. Preceding Elaine in death was son, John K. Brubaker III.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at 2 PM at Zeltenreich UCC Cemetery, 752 Hollander Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
