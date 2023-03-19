Elaine "Sis" Derrish

Elaine Louise "Sis" Derrish, 74, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Born and raised in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Halbach and Louise Denk. She was married to her beloved husband Barry A. Derrish for over 42 years.
She graduated from Warwick High School in 1966 and worked for RCA and the West Company for 12 years. Sis joined Lancaster General Health with the opening of the Health Campus, serving as one of the original team members of the shipping and receiving department. During her 24-year tenure with LGH she delivered over 200 packages a day, always with a smile and chatting with everyone along her path.
Sis was a social butterfly who loved to connect with people. She was blessed with the gift of gab and made friends wherever she went. Sis was hometown proud and had collected many mementos over the years. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing with her classmates, and making weekly trips to Roots Market. Sis was known for making beautiful works of art with her hands by drawing, cross-stitching, knitting, and crocheting.
Most of all, Sis cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren. She was extremely active in her grandchildren's lives from the day they were born. Sis especially loved cheering for the boys at sporting events and making trips to the family home in Delaware every summer. She enjoyed activities at the beach and waterpark, boating, and bike riding around the area. She was determined to keep up with her boys and would argue if she was told she couldn't or shouldn't do something. She will be affectionally known as the BEST MAMA ever!
As a two-time cancer survivor, Sis had a passion for living life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same.
In addition to her husband Barry, Sis is survived by her son Shawn Marley (Angela), grandsons Tyler and Seth Marley, brother Michael Holiday, and niece Stephanie Moyer. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Gerald Denk, and sister Carol Seibert.
Friends and family are invited from 10-11 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543. Services will begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Sis's name to the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6 PM at the Lititz Shirt Factory.
