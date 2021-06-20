Elaine R. Werkheiser, 88, formerly of Eagleville, PA, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the widow of Paul A. Werkheiser who died in 2014. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Paul V. and Ramona (Crawford) Shirey. Elaine was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University where she received a degree in Elementary Education, became a teacher and taught in the public school system. She was a founding member along with her husband of the Norriton Presbyterian Church, Fairview Village. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Morning Light Chapter #312, Hatboro. Elaine enjoyed gardening, reading, and crafts, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters; Judy wife of Mark Stayton, Royersford, Lisa Werkheiser, Phoenixville; two sons, Ernest Werkheiser, Folkston, GA, Charles husband of Beth Werkheiser, Collegeville; four grandchildren, Anne, Emily, Jennifer, and Kelly Werkheiser; and three sisters, Paula wife of Bob Helmbold, Phoenix, AZ, Justine Kern partner of Bob Wetzel, and Pam wife of Gary Herbert, both of Elizabethtown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 North Trooper Road, Fairview Village, PA 19409, on Sunday June 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Royersford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: "Norriton Presbyterian Church", PO Box 220, Fairview Village, PA 19409, or, "Masonic Village" 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with "Compassionate Care Fund" on the memo line
