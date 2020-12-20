Elaine P. Menchey, 97, of Columbia passed away on December 14th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Isaac and Maud Chryst Place and was a lifetime resident of Columbia. Elaine married her late husband Horace M. Menchey in 1944. She assisted in their bowling and grocery businesses through the 1950's. Elaine also was a former secretary to the superintendent of Columbia Borough Schools and head attendant at the National Watch and Clock Museum before her retirement in 1986. Elaine was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Elaine leaves behind her children, Stephen Menchey of Maytown, Jolayne "Josie" Kyler, companion of Edwin Detwiler of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace in 1993, her daughter-in-law, Jean Menchey, and a sister, Josephine Brown.
Services for Elaine will be private and will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville