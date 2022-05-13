Elaine Marie Weaver, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in Blue Ball to the late Hershey and Lillian (Sensenig) Weaver.
She was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church.
Elaine was a nurse's aide for Ephrata Community Hospital for over thirty years. After retirement she did home health for a few years.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Janet, wife of Mervin Gingrich of Lititz; two brothers, Donald Lee, husband of Jeanette (Heller) Weaver of Lititz, Delmar Ray, husband of Linda (Ginder) Weaver of Lititz; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Usner) Weaver of Stevens, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lamar Weaver.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 2:00 to 2:30 PM, at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 PM with Pastors Dustin Martin and Rick Newswanger officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
