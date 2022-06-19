Elaine Marie Sturgis, 72 of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Sturgis.
Elaine graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1967. She attended the Reading Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1973 as an operating room nurse. Her 43-year nursing career began at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, then to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, and lastly Lancaster General Hospital where she retired from in 2014. She also served two years in the U.S. Air Force before entering the reserves.
Elaine was an active member at Lancaster Moravian Church where she served as Elder, Trustee, Christian Education Committee, Mission and Service Committee Financial Secretary, and Moravian Women Treasurer. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Moravian Center Adult Day.
In her spare time, Elaine loved shopping, traveling, cruising, and spending time with her pet cats. She had a warm heart and enjoyed helping others, always reaching out to those in need.
Elaine is survived by her 4 sisters: Cynthia A. Lambert (James), Nancy J. Sturgis, Jean E. Sturgis, and Frances A. Sangrey (Keith); 2 nieces, Stacey Lowe and Karen Kern; 2 nephews, Michael and James Lambert; and a great-niece Genna Buddock.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Elaine's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elaine's name to Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603; Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543; Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com