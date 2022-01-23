Elaine Marie (Roschel) Campbell, age 72, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care. Elaine was born on March 26, 1949 in Lancaster, PA to her parents, George A. Roschel and Margaret (Wiker) Groff.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1967. She began her career as a medical assistant, to the late Dr. Frank Mears, Jr. of Lancaster where she worked for him for 10 years until his retirement. In 1984, she accepted a position as the office administrator and manager of Regional Gastroenterology Associates, starting the business with Dr. Ben Lazarus D.O. For 20 years she helped grow the practice, was involved in a merger in 1993 and continued her executive function until she moved to Delaware.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Elaine was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in St Joseph Catholic Church of Lancaster, PA for the majority of her life. She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, and traveling with her family. She also found a love for coloring during the last few years of her life.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Calvin P. Campbell, of The Villages, Fl, who would have been married 50 years in April 2022; her daughter, Margaret-Mary (Campbell) Aleman (Ralph Chin-A-Young), who is currently serving in the United States Air Force and her grandchildren, Stephen M. Campbell (Loganne), of Kennesaw, GA; Jennifer A. Campbell (Timothy Newton), of Orange, Massachusetts; Taylor Aleman, Makennah Aleman, and Ethan Aleman of Warner Robins, GA.
She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher L. Campbell, of Erie Pennsylvania and her beloved shih-zhu, Hooper of 18 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Elaine M. Campbell to The Alzheimers Association at act.alz.org as she suffered over 15 years with the dreaded disease and always hoped for a cure to be found so others don’t suffer.