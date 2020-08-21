Elaine Marie Holmes, 63, of Leola, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of the late Nazarro and Virginia (Wassmann) Oliveri. Elaine worked in the food manufacturing industry. She retired from Kellogg's after 33 years, and then worked at L&S Sweeteners for an additional 3 years. She loved the ocean, watching from the beach and deep sea fishing. Alexander and Buster, her cats, were the love of her life.
Surviving is her son, Jeremy S. Holmes of Ephrata, PA, her companion, Jeff Meleizen of Leola, sisters, Kathy Klein (Larry) of Mifflin County, PA, Ginny McAndrews (Scott) of Ephrata, PA, Judy Oliveri (Annemarie Dmytrow) of Lancaster, PA,; and her brothers, Naz Oliveri (Gail) of Avoca, PA, and Donald Oliver (Christine) of New Holland, PA.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Elaine's name can be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
