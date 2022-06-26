Elaine Kay Zartman

Elaine Kay (Fehnel) Zartman, 67, of Lancaster was born on April 15, 1955. She was the daughter of Rev. Richard and Arlene Fehnel. She navigated a happy, humble childhood alongside her younger brothers.
Graduating from the Washington Hospital Center School of Nursing (1976) and earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Millersville University (1984), Elaine dedicated her life to caring for others. As a Registered Nurse, she helped patients in the Lancaster General Health system for over 40 years, until her retirement in 2019. She was rarely the loudest in the room, but with a strong and measured presence, her character spoke for itself. She brought out the best in others, making her an excellent preceptor for new nurses later in her career. Elaine was recognized with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2015.
During her time in nursing school, Elaine fell in love with Carl L. Zartman, and they began a relationship that would develop into a wonderful marriage of 45 years. They were married in 1976 and raised two children.
Elaine was a steadfast advisor to and supporter of her kids at all stages of their lives. Their wide-ranging hobbies and experiences over the years became her interests, and she was always prepared to share her informed perspective. As "Nan" to her grandchildren, she was the queen of activities, perpetually ready with a new craft, puzzle, or outing that would make the kids squeal. She was a full-contact, hands-on mother and grandmother.
Elaine died on June 18, 2022 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves her legacy in the lives of all who loved her, most especially her husband, Carl Zartman; children, Kristin (Matthew) Fenty and Matthew (Emily) Zartman; father, Rev. Richard Fehnel; brothers, Glenn (Laurie) Fehnel and James Fehnel; and grandchildren, Charlotte and Jack Fenty. Elaine was predeceased by her mother, Arlene (Hershey) Fehnel.
Family and friends are invited to Elaine's Memorial Service to be held at the Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM. A visitation will be held at 1:45 PM until the time of service.
