Elaine K. Eichfeld, 74, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Erdley Ditzler. Elaine was the wife of Wayne P. Eichfeld, and they observed their 47th wedding anniversary in December of last year.
Elaine graduated from Juniata College with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and continued her education when she received her master's degree from Millersville University. She retired from the Pequea Valley School District, where she taught for many years at Salisbury Elementary School. Elaine attended St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lititz, and was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lebanon Chapter.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Wayne, are three sons: Wesley husband of Jennifer Eichfeld of Tuckerton, NJ, Dr. Chad Eichfeld husband of Dr. Sarah Eichfeld of State College, Christopher husband of Erin Eichfeld of Campbelltown, six grandchildren, and a brother, Timothy Ditzler of Mount Gretna.
Services for Elaine will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Old Zion Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »