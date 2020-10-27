Elaine Grace (Fake) Hackman, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Brethren Village.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Warren H. and Mabel (Long) Fake and the wife of the late Lloyd R. Hackman who died in 2004.
Elaine graduated from Ephrata High School in 1948 and from Lebanon Valley College in 1952 with a degree in History. She worked for Dutchmaid Inc. in the design department and served on the Board of Directors, retiring in 1985. Along with her husband Lloyd, she founded New Holland Lingerie, a garment manufacturing company. Elaine was a Trustee Emeritus at Lebanon Valley College.
Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed entertaining her grandchildren with trips to the book store. She was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County who spent many hours researching family genealogy and local history. In retirement Elaine enjoyed traveling and RV trips with her husband Lloyd and time spent at the family cabin in Union County.
She is survived by a son, David Hackman (Amy Cardina); four daughters, Suzanne Morgan (Randy), Louise Hess (Ken), Annette Radcliffe (Chris) and Christine Myers (Steve); daughter-in-law, Melissa Hackman; 11 grandchildren, Laine, Elyse, Kelsey, Abby, Evan, Chloe, McKenzie, Jack, Samira, Emma, Gianna; one great-grandchild, Odin; three sisters, Margaret Anders, Tess Wolf and Joan Sweigart.
She was preceded in death by a son, Warren Hackman.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to Lebanon Valley College, Advancement Office, 101 N. College Avenue, Annville, PA 17003.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.